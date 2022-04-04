DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $24,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DD stock opened at $74.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.37 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

