Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $725,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,110,125 shares of company stock valued at $262,669,270 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of BROS opened at $56.83 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

