DXdao Market Cap Hits $35.88 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, DXdao has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $35.88 million and $329,492.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $727.41 or 0.01563863 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00295346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004467 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002920 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

