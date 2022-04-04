Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.27% from the company’s current price.
Shares of DYAI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,373. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.89.
Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 543.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.
