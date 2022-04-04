Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.27% from the company’s current price.

Shares of DYAI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,373. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 543.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.