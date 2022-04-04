e-Gulden Hits Market Cap of $2.04 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $106.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00271956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001474 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,587 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,418 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.