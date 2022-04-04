E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.19) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.90 ($14.18) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.26 ($13.48).

FRA EOAN opened at €10.41 ($11.44) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.33. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

