E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.26 ($13.48).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on E.On in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.41 ($11.44) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.33. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.