Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Down 5.3%

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.38 and last traded at $65.54. 2,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 334,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $893.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.91%.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.