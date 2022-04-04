Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Gap Up to $6.29

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.52. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 7,761 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $507.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KODK. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth about $3,689,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth about $3,710,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 22.8% during the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 981,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 182,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)
Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
