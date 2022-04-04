Eckoh’s (ECK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Eckoh (LON:ECK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 120.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of ECK opened at GBX 39.85 ($0.52) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eckoh has a 52-week low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 85.40 ($1.12). The company has a market cap of £115.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85.

In other news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($29,473.41).

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

