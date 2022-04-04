Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Trading Up 0.1%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$126.99 and last traded at C$126.99. Approximately 187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$126.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$713.12 million and a PE ratio of 2.47.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

