Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.31

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 6879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.