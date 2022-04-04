EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.68

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.68 and last traded at C$6.68, with a volume of 28979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 18.68 and a current ratio of 19.59. The stock has a market cap of C$393.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.30.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

