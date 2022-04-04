Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). Edesa Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edesa Biotech.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Edesa Biotech in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDSA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Edesa Biotech by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA opened at $2.94 on Monday. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. The company has a market cap of $40.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

