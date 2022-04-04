Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) EVP Bruce Eaton Sells 1,258 Shares

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) EVP Bruce Eaton sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $24,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bruce Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Bruce Eaton sold 403 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $6,983.99.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Bruce Eaton sold 302 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $5,324.26.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.33. 52,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $73.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,274,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,464,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,871,000 after acquiring an additional 336,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,116 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

