Edward C. Coppola Acquires 2,100 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.44. 2,677,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -513.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Macerich by 546.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Macerich by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

