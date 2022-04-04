Efinity Market Capitalization Tops $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (EFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on exchanges. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Efinity has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048533 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.32 or 0.07491840 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,436.62 or 0.99817465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00046762 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

