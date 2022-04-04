Einsteinium (EMC2) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,587.00

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $3,587.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00270883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001452 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,457,506 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

