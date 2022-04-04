Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

ECIFY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($18.68) to €13.70 ($15.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. AlphaValue cut shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Electricité de France stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,048. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

