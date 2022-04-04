Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $120.77 million and approximately $256,120.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 481.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,916,679,348 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

