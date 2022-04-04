Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 39,817 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOCW. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 241,374 shares in the last quarter. 43.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elliott Opportunity II (EOCW)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.