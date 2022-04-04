Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 39,817 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOCW. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Elliott Opportunity II during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elliott Opportunity II by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 241,374 shares in the last quarter. 43.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.