Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $189.46 on Exchanges

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Elrond has a market cap of $4.12 billion and $160.54 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $189.46 or 0.00411113 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00204829 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00037822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00053598 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,746,020 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.