Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $55,988.00

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $55,988.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.12 or 0.07554262 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,750.07 or 0.99883306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046697 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

