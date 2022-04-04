Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $46.62. 37,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $46.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

