Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Endava by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Endava by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Endava by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $130.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.85 and its 200-day moving average is $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43 and a beta of 1.04. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

