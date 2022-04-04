Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Given New GBX 2,500 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($34.06) to GBX 2,500 ($32.75) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s previous close.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.24) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 1,830 ($23.97) to GBX 2,060 ($26.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.75) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.09) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,165.20 ($28.36).

Endeavour Mining stock opened at GBX 2,014 ($26.38) on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 1,505 ($19.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,160 ($28.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,855.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,778.78.

