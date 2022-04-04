Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) PT Raised to GBX 2,850 at Barclays

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($32.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.33) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EDVMF. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

Shares of EDVMF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 59,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

