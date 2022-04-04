Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$2,500.00 target price on the stock.

EDV has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$45.50 to C$44.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$993.53.

Shares of TSE:EDV traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$32.18. The company had a trading volume of 393,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,923. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$25.50 and a 12 month high of C$35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.25.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

