Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Endo International by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 164,841 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endo International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 52,535 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. 41,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,280. The stock has a market cap of $542.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.02. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endo International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

