Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.91% of Endo International worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 130.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 52,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

ENDP opened at $2.31 on Monday. Endo International plc has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $539.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The company had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

