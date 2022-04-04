Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Cap of $47.06 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $47.06 million and $475,045.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.28 or 0.00206483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001031 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.36 or 0.00410401 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00053616 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009616 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,514,490 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

