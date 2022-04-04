ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €19.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($20.88) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENI. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.21) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.81) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.80 ($18.46) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.13) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.83 ($17.39).

Shares of ENI traded up €0.12 ($0.13) on Monday, reaching €13.42 ($14.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.57. ENI has a 12-month low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 12-month high of €14.80 ($16.27).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

