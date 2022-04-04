EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.81 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 1,125.28%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnLink Midstream (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

