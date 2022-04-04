Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Enova International worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENVA opened at $38.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a current ratio of 11.64.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.24 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

