Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.44) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($26.98) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.67) to GBX 2,590 ($33.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.79).

LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,657.50 ($21.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 38.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,613.45. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.75).

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 1,700 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.86) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($32,067.07).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

