EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $499.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $287.04 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $333,066,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

