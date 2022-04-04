Epic Cash Price Tops $2.99 on Major Exchanges (EPIC)

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00006479 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $41.87 million and approximately $52,811.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00037770 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00108418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,004,480 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

