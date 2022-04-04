Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Price Target Cut to SEK 215

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKYGet Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from SEK 236 to SEK 215 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EPOKY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DNB Markets upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 71,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,158. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

