EQT (NYSE:EQT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.87

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.87 and last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 96908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Yale University bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,875,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

