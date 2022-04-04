Equalizer (EQZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $162,079.00

Equalizer (EQZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $162,079.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.26 or 0.07488408 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,685.58 or 0.99791835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

