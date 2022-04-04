Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $773,363,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.85 on Monday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

