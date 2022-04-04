Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $85.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

