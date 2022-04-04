Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRXT)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Clarus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the year.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRXT opened at $1.49 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

