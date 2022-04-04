Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vulcan Materials’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.25. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $184.18 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.88 and its 200 day moving average is $189.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.