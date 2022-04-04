Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 4th (ALHC, DOCN, DOCS, DRTS, FOUR, FSRD, GCTAF, GRCL, HXGBY, MQ)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 4th:

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR). The firm issued a positive rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD). They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ). They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK). They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Univest Sec Llc started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA). They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.