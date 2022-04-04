Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 4th (ALHC, DOCN, DOCS, DRTS, FOUR, FSRD, GCTAF, GRCL, HXGBY, MQ)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 4th:

SVB Leerink LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of. Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR). The firm issued a positive rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD). They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ). They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK). They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Univest Sec Llc started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA). They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF). They issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

