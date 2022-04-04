Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Trading Down 4.5%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 168,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,376,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.02%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.