Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBKDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.95) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,059. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

