Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESNT. Barclays lifted their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

ESNT stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in Essent Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

