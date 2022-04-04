Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 80.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.19.

Shares of ESS opened at $353.49 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.67 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

