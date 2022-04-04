EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target Raised to €189.00

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from €185.00 ($203.30) to €189.00 ($207.69) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.99. The company had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

